  • June 19, 2021
Sniffer dogs help to detect COVID-19 in Thailand

A dog on the street. Photo: pxhere. CC0 .



A unit consisting of six Labrador retrievers has helped inspect thousands of samples for COVID-19 by sniffing in Thailand after being trained for months to help in the fight against the pandemic.

The six dogs, trained by researchers at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, are able to distinguish asymptomatic or symptomatic COVID-19 patients from uninfected people with up to 95% accuracy, the educational center said in a statement Thursday.

These trained animals are capable of inspecting up to 1,000 samples a day, which they can sniff in a special device that prevents them from becoming infected. In positive cases, the people to whom the sample belongs undergo a PCR test to confirm the result.

With the closure of its borders and other measures, Thailand remained largely unaffected by the pandemic, but the latest wave that began in March has spiked the number of cases.

-Thailand News (TN)



-Thailand News (TN)

