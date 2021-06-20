  • June 20, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Pattaya
  3. Unidentified woman falls…

Unidentified woman falls from closed building on Walking Street overnight

Unidentified woman falls from closed building on Walking Street overnight

Walking Street Pattaya. Photo by Brenden Brain.



An unidentified woman fell an estimated four meters from a closed commercial building on Walking Street in South Pattaya around 11:30 P.M. last night, June 19th, 2021.

Walking Street has been nearly completely closed due to government Covid-19 control orders that have seen entertainment venues shuttered for about two and a half months currently with no end in sight.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Man seriously injured from electric shock at a gasoline vending machine in Pattaya
Pattaya

Man seriously injured from electric shock at...

June 17, 2021
Building collapses onto road in South Korea, hitting bus & leaving 9 dead, 8 injured
Asia

Building collapses onto road in South Korea,...

June 11, 2021
New Zealand expat injured after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Pattaya
Pattaya

New Zealand expat injured after crashing his...

June 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.