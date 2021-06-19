Phuket Sandbox: Are we ready?







Leading local tourism figures are confident that Phuket’s tourism industry is ready to welcome what few tourists will start arriving after the Phuket Tourism Sandbox model launches on July 1, allowing vaccinated foreign tourists onto Phuket without observing any mandatory quarantine other than having to remain on the island.

Following reports that Phuket will not be ready to reopen on July 1, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha went online last Sunday (June 13) and posted confirmation on his own Facebook page that July 1 will go ahead.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News






