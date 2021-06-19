  • June 19, 2021
Chulalongkorn Hospital Launches New Transgender Health Clinic

LGBT pride flag also known as rainbow flag. Photo: Pxhere. CC0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital has opened a new Gender Health Clinic (GHC), one of the first to focus specifically on catering to the needs of the transgender community.

Dr Thanapop Bampenpiankul, a specialist at the clinic, emphasized the clinic’s open-minded approach to healthcare provision, saying some transgender people are content to play out their assumed gender role just in the way they dress, while others want to use hormones or have sex-reassignment surgery.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags:

TN

