A Chinese visitor playing with a business friend’s pistol after attending a party allegedly fired a shot that killed his 23-year-old girlfriend in a car on Rama 3 Road in Bangkok on Monday night.

The victim, Zhan Anting, was hit in the chest by a bullet from a 9mm pistol and died shortly after in Nakornthon hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts