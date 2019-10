A Taiwanese man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for trying to smuggle 5.6 kilogrammes of heroin labelled as talcum powder out of Thailand through Don Mueang airport in April.

The Criminal Court passed sentence on Chen Kuan Lin, 38, a Taiwanese national, on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts