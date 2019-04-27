Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in

Bangkok

Two Taiwanese Arrested with 16 Kg of Heroin in Bangkok

By TN / April 27, 2019

BANGKOK, April 27 (TNA) – Anti-narcotics police have apprehended two Taiwanese with combined 16 kilogrammes of heroin in their possession, police said Saturday.

Police on Friday arrested 38-year-old Chen Kuan Lin after they found 7.2 kilogrammes of heroin hidden in 18 tins of cooling power at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport while he was about to board a plane to Taiwan, police said.

