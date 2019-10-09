Princess Chulabhorn is recovering very satisfactorily





Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn’s condition is improving satisfactorily without complications following medical treatment and she can now perform routine activities as usual, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced today (Wednesday).

The Princess was admitted to Chulabhorn Hospital late last month for treatment of numbness in the left arm and doctors operated on October 1st to remove tissue in the left elbow, which was found to be compressing nerves, causing the numbness. The operation was successful and the Princess subsequently underwent physiotherapy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



