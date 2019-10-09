Wed. Oct 9th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Princess Chulabhorn is recovering very satisfactorily

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Princess Chulabhorn during the celebration His Majesty the King's birthday

Princess Chulabhorn during the celebration His Majesty the King's birthday. Photo: Government of Thailand, (Photographer attached to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand: Peerapat Wimolrungkarat).


Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn’s condition is improving satisfactorily without complications following medical treatment and she can now perform routine activities as usual, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced today (Wednesday).

The Princess was admitted to Chulabhorn Hospital late last month for treatment of numbness in the left arm and doctors operated on October 1st to remove tissue in the left elbow, which was found to be compressing nerves, causing the numbness. The operation was successful and the Princess subsequently underwent physiotherapy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Taiwanese heroin smuggler gets life in prison

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Germany Warns of Repeat of 2015 EU Migration Chaos

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Paris Attack: Ideology of Daesh Still Exists in EU, Radicalisation Should be Prevented

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Three killed, 19 injured in Lampang van crash

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Haze Meeting to Be Held in Chiang Mai

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Girlfriend shot dead in Bangkok as drunken tourist plays with gun

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Taiwanese heroin smuggler gets life in prison

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close