Five More Elephant Carcasses Found in Haew Narok Waterfall





NAKHON NAYOK, Oct 8 (TNA) – Five additional wild elephant carcasses have been spotted in the water near the Haew Narok waterfall in the Khao Yai National Park, raising the total number of dead elephants from falling into the strong current to 11.

Park rangers are installing big nets downstream to retrieve the carcasses before they float into the Khun Dan Prakan Chon dam in order to prevent water contamination risk.

