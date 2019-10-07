Haew Narok waterfall declared off-limits after six elephants fell to their deaths





Haew Narok waterfall, in Khao Yai national park, has been closed to all as of today (Saturday) after six elephants fell into a deep ravine and drowned.

According to a report, submitted to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation chief Mr. Tunya Netithammakul by the department’s branch office in Prachin Buri province, park officials sighted many elephants gathering on Road 3077 near Haew Narok waterfall on Thursday and Friday.

By Thai PBS World

