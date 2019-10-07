Two dead, two injured in Phuket townhouse fire





PHUKET: Two women died and two more people were injured in a fire in a townhouse in Rassada early this morning (Oct 7).

Col Somkid Onchan of Phuket City Police, who was notified of the fire at 3:50am, identified the two women killed in the fire as Chiliporn Hemboot, 23 originally from Ratchaburi province in Central Thailand, and Ms Suphak Chantarat, 25, originally from Bueng Kan in the Northeast.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

