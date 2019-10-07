Rescuers Trained to Help British Tourists in Sexual Assault Cases

Rescuers Trained to Help British Tourists in Sexual Assault Cases1 min read
BANGKOK, Oct 7 (TNA) – The British embassy in Thailand and the Tourism and Sports Ministry organized training for local officials to efficiently help British tourists who become sexually assaulted victims in the country.
Anan Wongbenjarat, deputy permanent secretary at the Tourism and Sports Ministry, and British ambassador Brian Davidson launched the training for rescuers and related organizations at Lancaster Hotel.
TNA