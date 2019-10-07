Mon. Oct 7th, 2019

Rescuers Trained to Help British Tourists in Sexual Assault Cases

Tuk tuks in Bangkok

Tuk tuks parked in Bangkok. Photo: PxHere.


BANGKOK, Oct 7 (TNA) – The British embassy in Thailand and the Tourism and Sports Ministry organized training for local officials to efficiently help British tourists who become sexually assaulted victims in the country.

Anan Wongbenjarat, deputy permanent secretary at the Tourism and Sports Ministry, and British ambassador Brian Davidson launched the training for rescuers and related organizations at Lancaster Hotel.

Rescuers Trained to Help British Tourists in Sexual Assault Cases

