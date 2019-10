CHON BURI: A South Korean woman was found dead on the ground at the base of a condominium building in Pattaya in the early hours of Tuesday.

The body of the woman, aged 25-30 years, was found lying behind a black car parked near the building on Pattaya Sai Song Road, in Bang Lamung district, around 2am.

