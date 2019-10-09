Apple raises iPhone 11 production by 10% – report

Apple raises iPhone 11 production by 10% – report1 min read
PanARMENIAN.Net – Apple Inc has asked suppliers to increase production of its iPhone 11 models by up to 8 million units, or about 10%, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Friday, October 4, citing better than expected demand.
“Previously, Apple was quite conservative about placing orders”, which were less than for last year’s new iPhone, said the Nikkei quoting a source.
“After the increase, prepared production volume for the iPhone 11 series will be higher compared to last year”.
