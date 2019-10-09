Wed. Oct 9th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Apple raises iPhone 11 production by 10% – report

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with 3 cameras

Apple iPhone 11 Pro with 3 cameras. Photo: Hisrsrtyo / pxhere.


PanARMENIAN.Net – Apple Inc has asked suppliers to increase production of its iPhone 11 models by up to 8 million units, or about 10%, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Friday, October 4, citing better than expected demand.

“Previously, Apple was quite conservative about placing orders”, which were less than for last year’s new iPhone, said the Nikkei quoting a source.

“After the increase, prepared production volume for the iPhone 11 series will be higher compared to last year”.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NBTC Proposes National Committee to Push For 5G Development

2 weeks ago TN
2 min read

dtac begins 5G trial on 28 GHz spectrum at its Never Stop Cafe

4 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Massive database of Facebook users’ phone numbers found online

1 month ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Three killed, 19 injured in Lampang van crash

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Haze Meeting to Be Held in Chiang Mai

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Girlfriend shot dead in Bangkok as drunken tourist plays with gun

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Taiwanese heroin smuggler gets life in prison

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close