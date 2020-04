New COVID-19 infections in Thailand continued to fall today to 27, from yesterday’s 32, as the total number of fatalities remains at 47 for three days in a row.

The country’s accumulated infections stand at 2,792 and recoveries have increased to 1,999, with 746 still in hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

