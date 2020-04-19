Anti-COVID-19 candidate vaccine being tested on animals in Thailand

Anti-COVID-19 candidate vaccine being tested on animals in Thailand1 min read
Thailand’s National Vaccines Institute, in cooperation with the Medical Science and Science faculties of Mahidol University and the Faculty of Pharmacy of Chulalongkorn University, is now testing a candidate COVID-19 vaccine in animals, following completion of initial laboratory based tests.
Dr. Nakorn Premsri, director of the institute, said today that, if the tests on animals show convincing results by stimulating the creation of antibodies, it will be tested on human beings in three phases.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World