Sun. Apr 19th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Anti-COVID-19 candidate vaccine being tested on animals in Thailand

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Coloured test tubes in a laboratory

Coloured test tubes in a laboratory. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


Thailand’s National Vaccines Institute, in cooperation with the Medical Science and Science faculties of Mahidol University and the Faculty of Pharmacy of Chulalongkorn University, is now testing a candidate COVID-19 vaccine in animals, following completion of initial laboratory based tests.

Dr. Nakorn Premsri, director of the institute, said today that, if the tests on animals show convincing results by stimulating the creation of antibodies, it will be tested on human beings in three phases.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

33 new Coronavirus infections in Thailand today, but no new fatalities

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: 400 Thais Set to Return to Homeland on April 17-19

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Anti-COVID-19 candidate vaccine being tested on animals in Thailand

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

33 new Coronavirus infections in Thailand today, but no new fatalities

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: 400 Thais Set to Return to Homeland on April 17-19

24 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close