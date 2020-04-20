Mon. Apr 20th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand developing vaccines against Coronavirus

1 min read
9 mins ago TN
Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital. Photo: pxhere. CC0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, said today that Thailand now has a team working towards the development of vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team comprises members from various institutions, led by the National Vaccine Institute (NVI).

The NVI Director, Dr. Nakorn Premsri, explained that vaccine development involves the synthesizing of ribonucleic acid (RNA), deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or fragments of the virus. An experimental vaccine can then be tested on hamsters or monkeys to see if it has any effect on the immune system. There are three phases of clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine. The first phase focuses on safety, with about 30 to 50 volunteers. The next phase focuses on stimulating the immune system, involving 100 to 150 people. The third phase involves at least 500 volunteers to determine its effectiveness. If the vaccine is effective, the team will submit it to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Coronavirus outbreak: Reopening Expected for Some Places

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports fewer new COVID-19 infections today and no new fatalities

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Anti-COVID-19 candidate vaccine being tested on animals in Thailand

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Coronavirus outbreak: Reopening Expected for Some Places

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand developing vaccines against Coronavirus

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports fewer new COVID-19 infections today and no new fatalities

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Anti-COVID-19 candidate vaccine being tested on animals in Thailand

20 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close