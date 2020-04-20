Coronavirus outbreak: Reopening Expected for Some Places





NONTHABURI, April 20 (TNA) — The Public Health Ministry considers reopening some businesses and places that pose low and medium risks of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) transmission such as barbers and hairdressers’ shops, public parks and department stores while entertainment places and boxing stadiums will remain closed.

Dr Kamnuan Ungchusak, COVID-19 advisor to the public health minister, said Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul discussed the possibility of easing disease control measures with doctors from institutions. The meeting agreed to relax restrictions to restore everyday life of people and businesses.

TNA

