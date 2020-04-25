25 Thai provinces declare drought disaster





BANGKOK (NNT) – According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), 25 provinces have so far declared drought disaster areas. In Lampang, a province that has yet to make such a declaration, the lack of rain over the past two months has caused the water level in natural water sources and community sources to decrease significantly, affecting some 160 square kilometers of farmland.

Lampang’s Vice Governor Sitichai Chindaluang, together with the Regional Irrigation Office 2 Chief, Preecha Chanthong, revealed today that 44 villages in seven districts of Lampang are expected to be caught up in the drought disaster this year, with two villages expected to face a critical situation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



