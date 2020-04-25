25 Thai provinces declare drought disaster

25 Thai provinces declare drought disaster1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), 25 provinces have so far declared drought disaster areas. In Lampang, a province that has yet to make such a declaration, the lack of rain over the past two months has caused the water level in natural water sources and community sources to decrease significantly, affecting some 160 square kilometers of farmland.
Lampang’s Vice Governor Sitichai Chindaluang, together with the Regional Irrigation Office 2 Chief, Preecha Chanthong, revealed today that 44 villages in seven districts of Lampang are expected to be caught up in the drought disaster this year, with two villages expected to face a critical situation.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand