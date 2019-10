BANGKOK, Oct 9 (TNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon will preside over a meeting on haze pollution in the northern province of Chiang Mai tomorrow.

The meeting to be held by the Pollution Control Department aims to handle smoke haze, which affects people’s health and tourism in the northern provinces every year.

