A van carrying students to Bangkok to receive scholarships crashed into the back of a 10-wheel truck in the early hours of Tuesday morning killing 3 and injuring 19, six of them seriously.

Police were alerted to the accident at 1am and rushed to the spot on Highway 1, Phahonyothin Road, just outside Lampang. Three female students aged between 17 and 20 were killed on impact.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

