Wed. Oct 9th, 2019

Nok Air inspects jet for cracks

Nok Air bird at Krabi Airport

Nok Air Boeing 737 bird at Krabi Airport. Photo: Binder Donedat / flickr.


One of the aircraft operated by the budget carrier Nok Air has been inspected as a matter of urgency in response to a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directive prompted by the discovery of a physical fault in specific models of the Boeing 737 aircraft, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The FAA issued the airworthiness directive on Oct 3 requiring inspections to be conducted of the Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER series aircraft that are currently in operation worldwide.

Immigration Biometric System Nabs over 45,000 Overstaying Foreigners

Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

Thai Authorities Launch E-Cigarette Crackdown

