Nok Air inspects jet for cracks





One of the aircraft operated by the budget carrier Nok Air has been inspected as a matter of urgency in response to a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directive prompted by the discovery of a physical fault in specific models of the Boeing 737 aircraft, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The FAA issued the airworthiness directive on Oct 3 requiring inspections to be conducted of the Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER series aircraft that are currently in operation worldwide.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Thodsapol Hongtong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



