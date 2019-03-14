Thailand grounds Boeing 737 MAX jets





Thailand has joined several other countries in grounding Boeing’s 737 MAX jets because of safety concerns after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people, the second disaster involving the airliner in less than five months.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said Thai Lion Air’s fleet of MAX 9s would be suspended for a week starting Wednesday. The low-cost airline said no flights would be cancelled as it would switch to other types of aircrafts as replacements.

By Thai PBS World

