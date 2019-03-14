Main Gate of Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima

Main Gate of Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo: Edogawa.

Isan

Korat to Host 2nd Thailand Biennale in 2020

By TN / March 14, 2019

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — After the success of its first outing in the southern province of Krabi, a contemporary art biennale has chosen Isaan’s biggest province to host its return next year.

Nakhon Ratchasima will host the next Thailand Biennale in 2020, promising art installations by local and international artists in the city, as well as natural and historical sites.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

