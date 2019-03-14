Chaing Mai University Closed as Haze Worsens





CHAING MAI, March 14 (TNA) – Chiang Mai University has closed for two days until tomorrow and some airlines cancelled flights as haze crisis worsens in the northern region.

The particulate matter was measured at 123 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m) on average in the past 24-hour reading in Chiang Mai’s provincial seat, which almost doubled the safety standard.

TNA

