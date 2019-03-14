Faculty of Humanities, Chiang Mai University

Faculty of Humanities at Chiang Mai University. Photo: Suriya puk.

Chiang Mai

Chaing Mai University Closed as Haze Worsens

By TN / March 14, 2019

CHAING MAI, March 14 (TNA) – Chiang Mai University has closed for two days until tomorrow and some airlines cancelled flights as haze crisis worsens in the northern region.

The particulate matter was measured at 123 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m) on average in the past 24-hour reading in Chiang Mai’s provincial seat, which almost doubled the safety standard.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close