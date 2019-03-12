Traffic police in Chiang Mai

Traffic policeman in Chiang Mai. Photo: Love Krittaya.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai has world’s worst air as fires continue to rage in the North

By TN / March 12, 2019

The northern tourist city, Thailand’s second city, was ranked the number 1 air-polluted city with a 209 air quality index score on airvisual.com, before the air then worsened to an AQI of 234 around noon.

Meanwhile the Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported the average 24-hour level of PM2.5 dust particulates had reached dangerous heights in all nine northern provinces of the Kingdom.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

