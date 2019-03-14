Two men, 16 buffaloes injured in Phayao truck accident





Two men and 16 water buffaloes were killed early on Thursday when a truck transporting 20 buffaloes lost control and overturned in Phayao’s Muang district.

Police said the accident happened at 4.48am on the Ban San Khajao-Huay Nam Khao road in Moo 7 village in Tambon Tha Wang Thong.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



