A buffalo grazing at the side of the road, in Phayao Lake, Thailand. Photo: Heiko S.

Two men, 16 buffaloes injured in Phayao truck accident

By TN / March 14, 2019

Two men and 16 water buffaloes were killed early on Thursday when a truck transporting 20 buffaloes lost control and overturned in Phayao’s Muang district.

Police said the accident happened at 4.48am on the Ban San Khajao-Huay Nam Khao road in Moo 7 village in Tambon Tha Wang Thong.

