Long-tail boats in Koh Phi Phi islands

Long-tail boats in Koh Phi Phi islands. Photo: terrysamui (Pixabay).

South

Tourist assaulted on Phi Phi, two teenagers detained

By TN / March 15, 2019

KRABI: Police have detained two young suspects in the attack on an American man who tried to stop a thief making off with a purse on the beach on Koh Phi Phi last Saturday.

American tourist S. T., 26, posted details of the incident on his Instagram and Facebook pages on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close