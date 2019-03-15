Street in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Street in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. Photo: Serj Kras.

Bangkok

Tangled truck blacks out Bangkok neighbourhood

By TN / March 15, 2019

Businesses and homes in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang area were without electricity for part of Friday morning after a 10-wheel truck got tangled in power lines on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 129 shortly after 9am.

Metropolitan Electricity Authority officials had the downed lines reconnected within three or four hours and replaced a utility pole that was knocked over without disrupting traffic.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

