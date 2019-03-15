Muslim men praying

Muslim men praying towards Mecca in a mosque. Photo: Antonio Melina/Agência Brasil.

Asia

At Least 49 Killed in Shootings at 2 New Zealand Mosques

By TN / March 15, 2019

Earlier in the day, mass shootings took place at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, leaving at least 49 people killed and 48 more injured.

According to the New Zealand police, three men and 1 woman are in custody following the shootings at 2 mosques in Christchurch. Police have found and secured improvised explosive devices amid the mosque attacks.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the shooter in the Christchurch mosque attack was an Australian citizen, describing the suspect as an “extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

