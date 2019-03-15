At Least 49 Killed in Shootings at 2 New Zealand Mosques





Earlier in the day, mass shootings took place at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, leaving at least 49 people killed and 48 more injured.

According to the New Zealand police, three men and 1 woman are in custody following the shootings at 2 mosques in Christchurch. Police have found and secured improvised explosive devices amid the mosque attacks.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the shooter in the Christchurch mosque attack was an Australian citizen, describing the suspect as an “extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



