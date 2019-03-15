Ubon-Sisaket road number 226

Army Captain Gets Death for Killing Woman

By TN / March 15, 2019

SI SAKET — A court in the northeastern province of Si Saket found a soldier guilty Thursday of murdering a woman and hiding her body in a case that drew national attention.

Though the judges said there were no eyewitnesses to the killing, they concluded sufficient evidence tied Capt. Supphachai Phaso to the murder and sentenced him to die. He was also ordered to pay compensation of 2 million baht. The family of the victim, Juthaporn “Oil” Oun-on, said they were satisfied with the verdict.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

