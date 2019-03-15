Duty Free at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Government Wants Revision on Airport-Duty Free Shop Policy

By TN / March 15, 2019

BANGKOK, March 15 (TNA) – The government has instructed Airports of Thailand PCL (AOT) to prevent monopoly in its plan to contract only one concessionaire to run duty-free shop services at Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was informed of AOT’s airport duty-free shop policy and opposition from many parties to AOT’s single-contract business model and wanted the AOT’s board of directors and management to have a second thought on the plan.

