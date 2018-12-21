AOT board gives go-ahead for second passenger’s terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport





The board of directors of Airports of Thailand (AOT) has given the greenlight for the construction of the second passenger’s terminal at Suvarnabhumi international airport despite earlier demands from leading architects and engineers for the project to be scrapped.

AOT managing director Nitinai Sirimatthakarn said Wednesday that after the board’s approval of the project, the company would hold a meeting with all the stakeholders in the project, including business operators at the airport to discuss the project in details, such as whether the new terminal should be a stand-alone structure or adjoining with one of the existing concourses.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

