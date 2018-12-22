Infant corpses stolen for suspected black magic rituals





RAYONG: Ten corpses of infants, mostly those of who died shortly after birth, have been stolen from a graveyard in Ban Chang district in what was believed to be part of black magic rituals to make “kuman thong”, or baby amulets.

Rescue workers from the Putthathum Songkor rescue association recently found the cement blocks serving as the graves of some infants were forced open and the bodies were missing, Thai media reported on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



