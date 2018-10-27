Body of newborn baby found in Kok River

The body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Kok River in Chiang Rai’s Muang district on Saturday morning.
Pol Maj Supachai Kanthasing, of Muang Chiang Rai police, said the body was spotted floating in the river under a bridge near the Chiang Rai Highway district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
