The Kok River at Tambon Tha Ton, Amphoe Mae Ai, Chiang Mai province
Body of newborn baby found in Kok River

By TN / October 27, 2018

The body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Kok River in Chiang Rai’s Muang district on Saturday morning.

Pol Maj Supachai Kanthasing, of Muang Chiang Rai police, said the body was spotted floating in the river under a bridge near the Chiang Rai Highway district.

