52 street racers caught in Ayutthaya





AYUTTHAYA: Fifty-two street racers were caught and 203 motorcycles seized during a crackdown on “dek waen” racing in this central province in the early hours of Saturday.

A combined team of Ayutthaya police, soldiers, police and local officials arrested 52 street racers, including 11 aged below 18 and 41 others aged over 18, during the crackdown operation at around 1am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO

BANGKOK POST

Share this article