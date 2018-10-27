Motorcycles in Bangkok
52 street racers caught in Ayutthaya

By TN / October 27, 2018

AYUTTHAYA: Fifty-two street racers were caught and 203 motorcycles seized during a crackdown on “dek waen” racing in this central province in the early hours of Saturday.

A combined team of Ayutthaya police, soldiers, police and local officials arrested 52 street racers, including  11 aged below 18 and 41 others aged over 18, during the crackdown operation at around 1am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO
BANGKOK POST

TN

