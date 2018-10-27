Protests by Muslims in Indonesia
Asia

Thousands of Indonesians Protest Islamic Flag Burning

By TN / October 27, 2018

Thousands of Muslims rallied in several Indonesian cities on Friday to protest the burning of a banned hardline Islamic group’s flag that was inscribed with a declaration of faith, police said, while organizers seeking to promote moderate Islam canceled a demonstration outside Jakarta.

There were no reports of violence during the protests, police said, as authorities deployed 7,000 security personnel, but observers said the flare up of religious fervor indicated that political Islam had started making inroads in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

“Anyone who insults shahada must be condemned and be punished for blasphemy,” protest leader Yusuf Martak told one of the rallies.

The protests came after members of Banser, a paramilitary group under the country’s largest Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama, burned a black flag with a shahadah – an inscription that proclaims the Islamic faith – during a rally on Monday in Garut regency in West Java province.

Banser members said the flag belonged to Hizbut Tahrir (HTI), an outlawed Islamic group seeking to establish a caliphate in Indonesia.

Full story: BenarNews

Arie Firdaus
Jakarta

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close