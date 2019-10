The economic ministers today approved a stimulus package for the last quarter of the year to boost the tourism sector, with the aim of achieving a 3% growth rate.

Tourism and Sports permanent secretary Chote Trachu said the purpose is to increase tourist arrivals for the second half of the year to 20 million, with expected revenue from tourism amounting to 2.04 trillion baht.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

