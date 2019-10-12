Heavy rain, gusty winds forecast through Tuesday





People living in the North, the Northeast, the East and Central regions have been told to brace for heavy rain and gusty winds until Tuesday, as heavy downpours hit parts of Bangkok on Saturday.

The Meteorological Department said a moderate high pressure system was covering the upper Northeast and the South China Sea, while southeasterly winds were prevailing over Thailand and the Gulf. More rain with isolated heavy showers and gusty winds are forecast for the upper regions of the country until Tuesday, with thundershowers expected over the South.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

