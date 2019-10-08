Heavy rain, flooding expected in lower regions from 15th October

Heavy rain, flooding expected in lower regions from 15th October1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Office of National Water Resources is expecting heavy rain in 14 provinces with a hightened flood risk in southern provinces from 15th October. Local authorities have been ordered to be on alert, install necessary mitigation equipment, and notify villagers.
The Office of National Water Resources Secretary General, Somkiat Prajamwong has disclosed the outcome of a joint meeting with the National Water Command Center and related agencies to assess the water situation, advising that high precipitation is expected from 15th October onwards in Chonburi, Chantaburi, and Trat in the eastern region; Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan in the western region; Surat Thani, Chumphon, Ranong, and Trang in the southern region; and in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Songkhla on the mid south west coast of the country, where the situation is expected to be more severe.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand