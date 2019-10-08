Weatherman forecasts cold weather in December and January





Dust off your winter clothing in preparation for the arrival of the cold season at the end of this year, as the mercury in thermometers across the country, is predicted to fall substantially, including in Bangkok where temperatures may drop to 15-17 degrees Celsius in December and January.

The Meteorological Department predicts that the current cold front, which has been hovering over the northern part of Thailand since yesterday, will bring rain and send temperatures in the northern and north-eastern regions down by 1-2 degrees Celsius initially and another 1-3 degrees Celsius between October 12-13.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

