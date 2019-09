Rising Chao Phraya brings renewed flood alert for 7 provinces

AYUTTHAYA: The Royal Irrigation Department on Monday maintained an urgent flood alert for seven provinces as more water is released from the reservoir behind the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat province.

Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya and Lop Buri are at risk from overflow of the Chao Phraya River, according to the Royal Irrigation Department.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sunthon Pongpao

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts