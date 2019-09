PHUKET: A British woman escaped serious injury when the car she was driving spun off the road near the Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu last night and caught fire after slamming backwards into a tree last night (Sept 8).

Lt Col Somchai Nuboon of the Kathu Police was notified of the accident at 8:20pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts