Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Patong motorbike taxi driver arrested for Turkish tourist assault, robbery

Motorcycle taxi on Sukhumvit Soi 11
PHUKET: Police have arrested a “freelance” motorbike taxi driver for the assault and robbery of a female Turkish tourist in Patong early yesterday morning after she hired him to take her to her hotel, but instead found herself attacked, robbed and dumped at Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu.

Phuket Provincial Police held a press conference this morning (Mar 28) to announce the arrest of Anurak Phaduangpon 27, from Phang Nga, for the crimes.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

