A 24-year-old Tanzanian national has been arrested for alleged possession of 671 grammes of cocaine at a hotel in Bangkok.

Nindi Sefu Burhani was captured by narcotics suppression officers in his hotel room in Srinakarin Soi 65 in Prawet District’s Nong Bon on Tuesday. They found 41 packages of cocaine hidden in the toilet wastebin.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST