Chao Phraya River level rises two meters





BANGKOK (NNT) – Preparations have been made for the Central Plains to retain excessive water flowing from northern areas. In Ayutthaya province, farmers scrambled to harvest their rice before the excess water is released into empty land. Ayutthaya’s industrial estates have been prepared to cope with drought as well as flooding. Given the experience of 2011’s flood crisis, barriers have been built after the Chao Phraya dam released 750 cubic meters of water per second.

In Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya, the situation has prompted villagers to be on alert, though the excess water released from the Chao Phraya dam has had any serious effects as yet. The water in the Chao Phraya River in Bang Ban district has risen by more than two meters in four days and been risen about 40 centimeters on a daily basis. Riverside villages are expected to be flooded in the next four to five days, as more water is released through the dam.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: tewit kemtong,

Rewriter: hugh brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand

