Sun. Sep 8th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chao Phraya River level rises two meters

1 min read
2 days ago TN
A boat and Pom Phet fortress in Ayutthaya

View of Pom Phet fortress from the Chao Phraya River in Ayutthaya. Photo: Daniel R. Witte.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Preparations have been made for the Central Plains to retain excessive water flowing from northern areas. In Ayutthaya province, farmers scrambled to harvest their rice before the excess water is released into empty land. Ayutthaya’s industrial estates have been prepared to cope with drought as well as flooding. Given the experience of 2011’s flood crisis, barriers have been built after the Chao Phraya dam released 750 cubic meters of water per second.

In Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya, the situation has prompted villagers to be on alert, though the excess water released from the Chao Phraya dam has had any serious effects as yet. The water in the Chao Phraya River in Bang Ban district has risen by more than two meters in four days and been risen about 40 centimeters on a daily basis. Riverside villages are expected to be flooded in the next four to five days, as more water is released through the dam.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: tewit kemtong,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Sukhothai: Light plane makes emergency landing in rice field, pilot safe

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Finnish Tourist Found Dead in His Hotel Room in Mae Hong Son

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Transport minister orders probe into fatal road tragedy in Sa Kaeo province

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Flooding continues in Northeastern Thailand; Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani hit especially hard

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Immigration police arrested 3 Mongolian gangsters for pickpocketing tourists

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

Baggage handler held after Suvarnabhumi airport theft

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Erdogan threatens to open the gates to Europe for refugees

38 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close