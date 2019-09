The dengue outbreak in Bangkok is still worrying with 4,903 people becoming infected with the virus and three dead so far this year, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Aswin Kwanmuang said.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of senior BMA officials, Aswin said the BMA’s Health Department had given an updated on the dengue situation in the capital and the situation remained worrying.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

