Sondhi’s son gets suspended jail term for illegal TV broadcasts

Sondhi’s son gets suspended jail term for illegal TV broadcasts1 min read
The Supreme Court has confirmed a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, for Sondhi Limthongkul’s son, Jittanart, for broadcasting programmes on ASTV News 1 satellite TV without a licence.
The judges on Thursday upheld an Appeal Court ruling which found Jittanart, together with Pachara Samudavanija — both executives of Thaiday Dot Com Co — guilty of the offence, committed from September, 2005 to February, 2006.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS