Fri. Sep 6th, 2019

Sondhi’s son gets suspended jail term for illegal TV broadcasts

Telecommunication antenna

Radio mast and TV antenna. Photo: Pexels / Life Of Pix.


The Supreme Court has confirmed a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, for Sondhi Limthongkul’s son, Jittanart, for broadcasting programmes on ASTV News 1 satellite TV without a licence.

The judges on Thursday upheld an Appeal Court ruling which found Jittanart, together with Pachara Samudavanija — both executives of Thaiday Dot Com Co — guilty of the offence, committed from September, 2005 to February, 2006.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

