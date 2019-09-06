Sondhi’s son gets suspended jail term for illegal TV broadcasts





The Supreme Court has confirmed a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, for Sondhi Limthongkul’s son, Jittanart, for broadcasting programmes on ASTV News 1 satellite TV without a licence.

The judges on Thursday upheld an Appeal Court ruling which found Jittanart, together with Pachara Samudavanija — both executives of Thaiday Dot Com Co — guilty of the offence, committed from September, 2005 to February, 2006.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

