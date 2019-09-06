Fri. Sep 6th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Ex-Yellow-Shirt Leader Sondhi Released from Jail

1 min read
13 mins ago TN
Sondhi Limthongkul during recording of Muangthai Rai Sapda show

Sondhi Limthongkul during recording of Muangthai Rai Sapda (Thailand Weekly) show in 2006. Photo: Don Sambandaraksa / flickr.


BANGKOK, Sept 4 (TNA) – Thai prominent political activist and ex-media mogul Sondhi Limthongkul has been released from prison after serving three years and one month for fraud.

Sondhi, who was a key leader of the now-defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD), better known as yellow shirt, is granted a royal pardon on the occasion of the Royal Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn in May, the Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Sondhi’s son gets suspended jail term for illegal TV broadcasts

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Third Bangkok Bombing Suspect Arrested

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Police offer 3,000 baht reward for information on street racing and reckless driving

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Three arrested for Phuket car rental scam

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Ex-Yellow-Shirt Leader Sondhi Released from Jail

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Sondhi’s son gets suspended jail term for illegal TV broadcasts

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Dengue claims 3 victims in Bangkok this year

31 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close