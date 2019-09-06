Ex-Yellow-Shirt Leader Sondhi Released from Jail





BANGKOK, Sept 4 (TNA) – Thai prominent political activist and ex-media mogul Sondhi Limthongkul has been released from prison after serving three years and one month for fraud.

Sondhi, who was a key leader of the now-defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD), better known as yellow shirt, is granted a royal pardon on the occasion of the Royal Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn in May, the Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday.

