Three arrested for Phuket car rental scam





PHUKET: Phuket police have arrested a man, his sister and his girlfriend for operating a car rental pool from which they sold or pawned an estimated 40 to 50 cars that people had provided for them to rent out to customers.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee announced the arrests at Phuket City Police Station this morning (Sept 6), while putting on display some of the 26 cars so far recovered during the police investigation.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

