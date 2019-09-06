Fri. Sep 6th, 2019

Three arrested for Phuket car rental scam

Phuket town

View of Phuket town. Photo: Eirien.


PHUKET: Phuket police have arrested a man, his sister and his girlfriend for operating a car rental pool from which they sold or pawned an estimated 40 to 50 cars that people had provided for them to rent out to customers.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee announced the arrests at Phuket City Police Station this morning (Sept 6), while putting on display some of the 26 cars so far recovered during the police investigation.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

